The Newport International Polo Series, Presented by Turkish Airlines will feature the return of the Spanish Polo Team for a historic 8th challenge against Team USA on Saturday, June 17 in a 32-year rivalry for the perpetual cup.

According to Newport Polo, the Polo Series rivalry is deadlocked in equal wins, with Spain holding the upper hand in goal production, and like two equally powerful hands clasped in an arm wrestling dual, USA vs. Spain on June 17 promises to be a contest of sheer will. Returning captain Jose Domecq is joined by his son and another father-son duo to give USA a schooling in teamwork with a lethal combination of young hotshots and veteran masters, and fitting lineup on Father’s Day weekend! A historic roster of past players is cataloged here.

2013 USA vs. Spain by Matthew J Atanian

Join the teams for a Wine Pouring Meet & Greet reception on the eve of the match at Official Team Headquarters, The Chanler at Cliff Walk on Friday, June 16th, from 6:00-8:00 pm in the Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden, by RSVP at www.nptpolo.com. Cash bar and grill menu.

On Saturday the polo action will begin at 5 pm, (Gates at 1 pm) between USA and Spain. Seating is available in advance and Lawn seats and standby options are available at game time at the entry gates. Reserved Group seating options for parties of 20+ may still be available for sale. TD Bank cardholders can get 5% off polo admission at the game.

Following the thrilling match, plan to stay for the Champagne Trophy Presentation and après polo cocktail hour with the teams, fieldside at the Modern Luxury Lounge with a complimentary cocktail to regale with the players after their hard-fought match. The catered après menu (Spanish Paella with Saffron Rice, Jumbo Shrimp, Mussels & Fish or Spanish Chicken with Saffron Rice) will be available to enjoy while celebrating with the teams, (reserve yours) in advance.

The Polo Series will continue every Saturday through September, with international challengers from Ukraine, Spain, Ireland, Italy, Sweden, Jamaica, England and South Africa, as well as US City rivals from Boston, Pittsburgh, Palm Beach and New York, and championship matches of major Northeast tournaments in the A1 Roofing Independence Cup, Governor’s Cup by Charles Schwab, and BMW Newport Pro-Am among the 18 featured matches this season.

