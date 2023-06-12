The Aquidneck Stone Wall Volunteer Corps invites new volunteers to learn the art of dry stone walling and help preserve a historic landscape feature at Glen Farms on Aquidneck Island. The program is led by Robert Faraone, a talented stone mason certified through the Dry Stone Walling Association of Great Britain.

This program will run from July 12th to September 8th. An information session will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, June 28th, at 6:00 PM. For more information or to register for the information session, visit https://www.aquidneckstonewalls.org/volunteer or email esheridan@preserveri.org.

The art of dry stone walling concerns the knowledge of making stone constructions by stacking stones upon one another without using any other materials such as mortar. Volunteers will learn the centuries-old skill of strategic selection and placement of stones to create walls that will continue to stand for decades to come.

“Aquidneck Island’s surviving historic landscapes are fragmented, in varying states of repair, and increasingly threatened by development and decay. By repairing stone walls around some of the island’s most valued open spaces we seek to mend the landscape and improve the historic and scenic quality of the Island,” Valerie Talmage, Executive Director of Preserve Rhode Island.

About the Stone Wall Initiative

The Aquidneck Stone Wall Initiative is a joint effort led by The Preservation Society of Newport County and Preserve Rhode Island. It is intended to protect and improve Aquidneck Island’s scenic quality by preserving its historic stone walls. Stone walls are visible reminders of the Island’s rural agricultural history and contribute to its sense of place and scenic character.

With generous support from the van Beuren Charitable Foundation, The Preservation Society of Newport County and Preserve Rhode Island are helping property owners restore stone walls through community engagement, education, and contractor facilitation.