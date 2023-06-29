During its recent Annual Meeting at Marble House, the Preservation Society of Newport County membership elected three new trustees.

The newcomers elected to the Board of Trustees were Ala Isham, Lark E. Mason Jr. and Snehal Shah. Stepping down from the Board after concluding their terms were Dr. Holly M. Bannister, John D. Muggeridge and Naomi L. Neville. The Preservation Society is grateful for their service.

Isham co-founded the National Center for Victims of Crime, providing rights and services to help people rebuild their lives, and is founder of the Brain Trauma Foundation, which supports research on traumatic brain injuries. She is the President and CEO of Ala von Auersperg, a lifestyle clothing brand she founded in 2015.

Mason presides over Lark Mason Associates, a full-service appraisal service and auction house based in New York City and New Braunfels, Texas, that specializes in fine and decorative works of art with an emphasis on Asian art. He is also an author, appraiser, independent curator, educator and art consultant, appearing regularly on the PBS series “Antiques Roadshow.”

Shah has been involved in the software industry for the past 30 years. His experience includes process/quality control software, HR/payroll/workforce management software, mobile business intelligence software and tour guide software as well as software for the Internet of Things. He has been involved as founder and CEO with many business ventures that were successfully acquired by larger enterprises.

The Preservation Society of Newport County, Rhode Island, is a nonprofit organization accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and dedicated to preserving and interpreting the area’s historic architecture, landscapes, decorative arts and social history. Its 11 historic properties – seven of them National Historic Landmarks – span more than 250 years of American architectural and social development.

