John Robin Newbold, 79, of Smithfield, RI, died on May 22, 2023, in the Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center with family at his side. He previously lived in Barrington, RI, Dataw Island, SC, and Sea Cliff, NY. He was the husband of the late Grace (Kelley) Newbold for 50 years.

Born in Rockville Center, NY, he was the son of the late Charles and Louise (Hegeman) Newbold and grew up in Port Washington, NY.

Robin was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Roslyn, NY and a longtime member of the choir. He was a member of North Shore Community Chorus and performed with Glen Players community theater productions. He was also a member of the Hempstead Harbor Yacht Club in Glen Cove, NY. He loved sailing and working on wooden boats. In retirement, he attended the Wooden Boat school in Brooklin, Maine and volunteered at the South Street Seaport Museum helping to restore older boats. He also enjoyed golf and sang tenor in a quartet.

Robin honorably served as a helicopter pilot in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era where he earned a Purple Heart, Bronze Star, and the Distinguished Flying Cross. He had a professional career as a real estate appraiser in NYC and on Long Island with Bank of Tokyo, Coldwell Banker, and Roslyn Savings Bank.

Robin is survived by his children; Deirdre C. Newbold and partner James Lamothe, of Hope, RI, Timothy J. Newbold and wife Amy, of North Bennington, VT, his siblings; Laurie Newbold and Ione Battle, and five grandchildren Grace, Colby, Addie, Thea and Gabe.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Funeral services will continue Saturday, June 17, at 11:00 am in Saint John’s Episcopal Church, 61 Poplar Street, Newport. Burial will be private.

Donations in his memory may be made to Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center, 1085 N Main St, Providence, RI 02904.