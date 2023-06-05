Charlton Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle against Myeloproliferative Disorder.

Born in Agua Retorta, St. Michael, Azores, he was the son of the late Manuel and Adelina (Carreiro) Vieira. John came to the United States as a young boy and called Portsmouth RI his home.

He was very active in his younger days as a member of the Portuguese American Citizens Club, the Portsmouth Lions Club, and the Portsmouth RI Bicentennial Committee.

John was a great man of faith who was also a member of St. Anthony’s Parish where he attended Mass daily and actively volunteered. He enjoyed traveling to places such as Las Vegas and New Hampshire. In the early 1980’s, John was the proprietor of Tremblay’s Cafe in Island Park until his retirement.

Most importantly, John was a devoted father who loved his family and enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow up and have children of their own.

John leaves behind his daughter; Lisa St. Ours and her husband, Michael, of Dartmouth, MA, three grandchildren; Jessica Coyle and husband Ryan, Jennifer Navedo and husband Matthew, Michael Ryan St. Ours and companion Celia Gomez, three great-grandchildren; Owen, Christian, and Kayla, a sister; Julie Dunn and her husband Thomas, of Fall River, MA, a brother; Louis Vieira and his wife Jackie of Venice, Florida, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Mary Jewell, Manuel Vieira, and Joseph C. Vieira.

Family members are always grateful for relatives and friends wishing to make in-person expressions of kindness and support on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 PM in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth.

Funeral services will be held privately.