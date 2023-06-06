Jeraldine “Jeri” Reynolds of Middletown went home on May 31, 2023 to be reunited with the love of her life and late husband of 40 years, William “Bill” Reynolds. Together they built a beautiful life for themselves and their six children.

Born in Fall River, MA, she was a daughter of the late Antonio Amaral and Mary (Cavahlo) Amaral. As a young woman Jeri worked as a telephone operator. She loved her job so much that she returned to that profession 24 years later after her youngest child became a teenager. Jeri’s life revolved around her family. She will always be remembered for making every holiday gathering a special one for her children and grandchildren.

Some of her favorite times were spent camping, Pokeno night with the family, gardening, yard sales, antiquing, and watching sporting events. Jeri couldn’t be dragged away from the television when the Red Sox or Patriots were playing. She adored her grandchildren and had a special place in her heart for her many dogs and “grand dogs”.

She also loved sharing stories of good friends and good times she had growing up in Newport. Her family will be forever grateful for the memories she shared.

Jeri is survived by children Priscilla Desmarais, William Reynolds Jr. (Lisa), Dina Pimentel (Michael), Kim Hall and thirteen grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews as well as sisters Ellie Mendonca, Jackie Wakefield, and the late Cathy Bartel.

She was preceded in death by her beloved daughters Katie Perugini and Brenda Daglis. One can only imagine how joyous and beautiful the moment must’ve been when Jeri was reunited with them once again.

Funeral services will be private.

