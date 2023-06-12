Florence Vivian (Zerbus) Corr, 91, of Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI, died peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones, both physically and in spirit, Saturday, June 10, 2023 at RI Hospital in Providence. Florence, ‘Abby’ to her siblings, was born on November 24, 1931 in New York City and lived in the Bronx. She was the daughter of William and Josephine (Feiner) Zerbus.

Florence was an amazing mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved her family and husband unconditionally. Florence was a loving and caring person, with an outgoing personality, and made friends with everyone she met, her door was always open. She was a very strong woman, with deep moral values, which she instilled in her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. We are her legacy. She loved horses, going on picnics at Fort Adams in Newport, knitting, and was an accomplished seamstress and cook; she could make anything if it involved sewing or cooking. Like her beloved Jesus, Florence could make a feast out of mysterious items from the pantry to feed anyone who walked through her door. She loved watching Judge Judy and most of all, spending time with her family.

Florence is survived by her six children, James Leo Corr, Jr. of Newport; Patrick Edward Corr of Middletown; Catherine Ann Tobin (Robert) of Tiverton; Deborah Jo Corr-Rand (Wesley) of Las Vegas, NV; Christine Louise Lyon (Robert) of Lorton, VA; and Sean William Corr (Caroline) of Portsmouth, as well as 16 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren and the untold number of souls that called her ‘Mom’. The family would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to our sister-in-law, Carrie, for her unceasing care of and friendship with our mom.

Florence also leaves brother, Joseph Zerbus (Joyce) of Portsmouth; and sister, Karen Zerbus Bower (William) of Pensacola, FL, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

Florence was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings: William Zerbus, George Busse and Thomas Zerbus.

Visiting hours will be held at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, from 5-8:00pm on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be on June 15 at 10:00 am at St. Anthony’s Church, 2836 East Main Road, Portsmouth.

Burial will be private.

Donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital (stjude.org) or to Franciscan Mission Associates (www.franciscanmissionassoc.org)