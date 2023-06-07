Claudia Haufe Bell came into this world December 9th, 1953, in Washington, DC. She passed away unexpectedly on May 22, 2023, where she currently resided in Middletown, Rhode Island. It is widely known that a magician never reveals their secrets. Her deeply loved husband Richard has a knack for magic tricks and sending Claudia into a fit of laughter. His greatest reveal: the beloved mother of Christopher, Cuyler, Connor, and Molly Bell, mother-in-law to Beth and Mary Claire Bell and grandmother to Connor Bell. The trick? Claudia didn’t know how magical she truly was.

It is said that the way we see the world is the way we see ourselves. Everyone and everything in Claudia’s world was enchanted purely by her existence. An animal whisperer and advocate for children, she was involved in charitable causes such as the Greenwich Riding & Trails Association, Swiftsure Ranch, and Special Olympics. Claudia graduated Magna Cum Laude from University of South Florida. A devoted reader, she often found herself reading the same book twice. As a writer, she is probably correcting this grammar right now.

Claudia was a perfectionist in the best way. She was her husband’s one true love, a best friend, a cheerleader, a protective and loving sister, a favorite aunt, and second mom to many. She loved her parents profoundly and took care of them until their last breaths. She found depth in every conversation. She preferred nicknames over formality, often referring to herself as “Coco” or “Gernie,” nicknames adopted by others in adoration.

Claudia cooked with her heart and made the very best chicken pot pie. Her creativity and eye for design led her into advertising in the world’s best city, her favorite, New York City. She decorated with warmth, turning any house into a home. She appreciated craftsmanship and immersed herself in various projects. She had a green thumb, loved a good snowfall, and gave the most loving hugs. An eternal optimist and enthusiast, she embraced activity and adventure, including a family Winnebago vacation long before it was trendy. Frank Sinatra bounced off the walls over Christmas in a house that was beautifully adorned. She could throw an unforgettable party where, in turn, unforgettable memories were made and always had s’mores fixings on hand. Her smile entered the room before she did and left a mark on the people she encountered after she left. A day never passed without her token pink lipstick, often leaving the marking of a kiss on her children’s cheeks, a badge of honor they proudly wore. She loved unconditionally and courageously, and nothing stood in the way of her love for her family, her friends, and even complete strangers. It is safe to say that without her, the world is a little less magical, and we will miss the magic that was her, endlessly, forever, and always.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, from 4:00-7:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

Funeral services will continue Thursday, June 15, at 11:00 AM in St. Columba Berkeley Memorial Chapel, 55 Vaucluse Ave, Middletown RI. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to any one of the following: Swiftsure Ranch at https://swiftsureranch.org/bigsupport/ or Special Olympics at https://www.specialolympics.org/ or the Greenwich Riding & Trails Association at https://thegrta.org/give/