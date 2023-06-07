Artemis G. (Gianakellis) Adamedes, 86, of Newport died on June 6, 2023 at Newport Hospital.

She was the beloved wife of Thomas C. Adamedes. They would have celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary on June 28th.

Born July 4, 1936, in Newport, RI, she was the daughter and youngest child of the late George and Dorothea (Maniates) Gianakellis. Her parents were from Mytilene Greece, and her father was so proud of his newly adopted country that he wanted to name his daughter, born on the Fourth of July, Martha Washington. Her Godmother overruled him and named her Artemis.

She grew up a true child of Newport, first on William Street and then moving to Ann Street as a young child, both of which were near her father’s candy store, the Newport Candy Kitchen.

A talented musician, Artemis was a proficient pianist and organist. During World War II, her older sister Catherine would bring Artemis, then a very young girl, to the Newport Naval hospital where Catherine would play the piano and entertain the troops and Artemis would also sing and dance. In her teen years she was a popular accompanist for local vocalists and theater productions. She loved both classical music and jazz and was a particular fan of Bill Evans and George Gershwin. She volunteered at the very first Newport Jazz Festival as an usher and also carried messages to the various musicians backstage as needed. She entertained her family with many stories of jazz festival backstage antics.

Artemis, from a young age, served, along with her sisters and cousin Paul, in the St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church choir. Her husband Tom liked to say that when her first arrived from Greece in 1947 he went to church and saw Artemis and he just knew he would marry her one day. She served the church choir in several capacities over the years, as a singer (alto), substitute director and ultimately organist. When their children were small, both Artemis and her sister Catherine would share church organ duties. During her tenure, Artemis played for nearly every church wedding held at St. Spyridon for nearly 30 years. Even though she retired from her organist duties after 30 years, she always maintained an interest in the choir and even until the end of her life, her first question to her daughters on Sundays after church would always be “how was choir?” She also sang with the Swanhurst Chorus for a period of time.

Artemis was a graduate of Rogers High School, Class of 1954 where she made lifelong friends. She spent her career as a Reference Librarian at the Newport Public Library, where, in a time before the internet and Google, she often fielded calls from local bars asking for information to settle bar bets.

An avid gardener, Artemis enjoyed spending time outside with her flowers. She, along with her family, was an enthusiastic beach goer and long-time member of Easton’s Beach. She remained an avid reader and was up on all current events throughout her life. She had a particular interest in the Artemis Space launch system and was also checking on launch status.

Besides her devoted husband, she is survived by her daughters, Zoe Adamedes of Providence, RI and Elaine M. Trainor Newport; son-in-law Doug Trainor, grandsons Caleb and Benjamin Trainor and her dear sister, Diane Bonafas of Middletown. She also leaves many beloved nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and dear friends.

She was predeceased by her siblings Mary Gianakellis Whittle of Newport, Vermont; Catherine Gianakellis Violet of Newport, RI, Basil Gianakellis of Newport, her dear cousin Paul (Apostolos) Cotsoridis, who was like a brother to her and her brothers-in-law Nick Bonafas, James Violet and Wally Whittle.

Calling hours will be held on Friday June 9, 2023, from 4-7 pm at Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway in Newport.

Her funeral service will be held on Saturday June 10, 2023, at 11:00 am in St Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church 390 Thames Street in Newport.

Burial will follow at Middletown Cemetery, Wyatt and Turner roads in Middletown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Endowment Fund at St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, 509 Thames Street Newport, RI 02840.

Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com