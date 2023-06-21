Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain shared today’s weekly community update with parents, families, and staff.
More From What'sUpNewp
Opinion: Families and food banks need vital support to keep Rhode Islanders properly fed
By Rep. Julie A. Casimiro
The Titan submersible: The latest on the search, outlook for rescue
A growing number of aircraft and ships from the U.S. and Canada searched Tuesday for a submersible vessel carrying five people that disappeared on its way to the wreckage of the Titanic.
11th Hour Racing Team Redress hearing will be on June 29 in Genova
All IMOCA Teams have been added to the Redress hearing
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
Obituary: Maurice de La Valette
1942-2023
Obituary: Barbara M. Spear
January 29, 1930 – June 20, 2023