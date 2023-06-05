Newport County’s real estate market thrived last week with the successful sale of 25 homes. This surge in activity reflects a housing market with a new pool of buyers for the summer months, highlighting Newport County’s attractive appeal and desirability as a place to live, work, and invest.

The recent sales exemplify the strong buyer interest in Newport County’s real estate market instead of the current limited inventory. Supply and demand have kept home prices at a premium. The sale of 25 homes in Newport County last week underscores a certain level of strength in the local real estate market, even as interest rates are hovering in the high 6% to low 7% range.

Newport

58 Bedow Avenue sold for $615,000. This 1,581 sq. ft single-family residence has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The home was originally listed for $599,000.

4 Conrad Court sold for $780,000. This 1,147 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The home was originally listed for $765,000.

125 Van Zandt Avenue #101 sold for $366,000. This 910 sq. ft condominium has one bedroom and one bathroom. The home was originally listed for $364,900.

132 Ruggles Avenue sold for $925,000. This 2,568 sq. ft single-family residence has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The home was originally listed for $949,000.

48 Everett Street #A sold for $468,000. This 1,113 sq. ft condominium has one bedroom and one bathroom. The home was originally listed for $475,000.

1 Oakwood Terrace #4 sold for $468,000. This 810 sq. ft condominium has one bedroom and one bathroom. The home was originally listed for $475,000.

1114 Capella South Circle #1114 sold for $682,000. This 1,129 sq. ft condominium has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The home was originally listed for $699,000.

12 Ellery Road sold for $887,000. This 1,465 single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The home was originally listed for $915,000.

Middletown

29 Bayview Park sold for $140,000. This 924 single-family residence has two bedrooms and one bathroom. The home was originally listed for $139,000.

29 Willow Avenue sold for $699,000. This 1,834 sq. ft single-family residence has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The home was originally listed for $699,000.

398 Wolcott Avenue #7 sold for $940,000. This 1,347 sq. ft townhouse has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The home was originally listed for $925,000.

180 Center Avenue sold for $830,000. This 1,420 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The home was originally listed for $849,000.

Portsmouth

15 Cornell Drive sold for $580,000. This 1,648 sq. ft condominium includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The home was originally listed for $589,000.

96 Sherwood Terrace sold for $742,500. This 2,332 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The home was originally listed for $765,000.

776 Wapping Road sold for $800,000. This 1,030 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The home was originally listed for $800,000.

52 Carnegia Abbey Lane sold for $4,200,000. This 9,315 sq. ft single-family residence has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The home was originally listed for $3,995,000.

6 Stony brook Lane sold for $799,000. This 1,898 sq. ft condominium has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The home was originally listed for $799,000.

Jamestown

53 Conanicus Avenue #2A sold for $1,050,000. This 1,621 sq. ft condominium has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The home was originally listed for $1,125,000.

27 Pennsylvania Avenue sold for $1,687,000. This 3,000 sq. ft single-family residence has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The home was originally listed for $1,687,000.

Tiverton

535 Hancock Street sold for $130,000. The 1,263 sq. ft single-family residence has one bedroom and one bath. The home was originally listed for $100,000.

25 Salisbury Street sold for $670,000. This 2,001 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The home was originally listed for $649,900.

650 Windwood Drive sold for $221,000. This 1,120 sq. ft townhouse has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The home was originally listed for $225,000.

892 Brayton Road sold for $625,000. This 2,2028 sq. ft single-family residence has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The home was originally listed for $609,900.

67 Lawrence Court sold for $849,000. This 1,904 sq. ft single-family residence has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The home was originally listed for $849,000.

Little Compton

20 Ocean Drive sold for $2,002,000. This 2,314 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The home was originally listed for $1,750,000.