Mr. Monopoly is making his way to Newport, and he wants you to be part of his next venture!

Top Trumps USA, the American division of Winning Moves International, creators of classic games and puzzles, today announced that they will debut MONOPOLY: Newport Edition in June 2024, under license from Hasbro.

The company is seeking well-established Newport businesses and nonprofits to be part of this historic way to honor “The City by the Sea.”

MONOPOLY: Newport Edition will replace the perennial board game’s famous Atlantic City squares, from Boardwalk to Park Place, with Newport businesses, nonprofits and landmarks. The Newport board will also include a customized Community Chest, Chance playing cards, and MONOPOLY money, ensuring each detail of the game pays homage to our desert home.

“Newport is just such a unique city, from its rich sailing history and Gilded Age mansions to its fantastic restaurants and local businesses,” said John Marano, representative of Top Trumps USA in a statement. “Our goal is to try and encapsulate everything that makes Newport a place that is so near and dear to locals and tourists’ hearts alike all in one game.”

To ensure the board captures all of the most essential elements of Newport, Top Trumps is seeking recommendations from the public about which locations should be included as squares on the board.

Additionally, businesses and nonprofits have the momentous opportunity to be part of the board for life. Public submissions and business inquiries can be sent to newport@toptrumps.com for consideration.

MONOPOLY: Newport Edition will debut June 2024 and will be available in stores and online at retail partners, including CVS, Amazon and select local Newport retailers. To learn more about MONOPOLY city experience boards, visit www.toptrumps.us.

MONOPOLY first hit shelves in 1935 with the Racecar, Thimble, Boot, Top Hat, and Battleship among the original set of tokens, while the Scottie Dog and Wheelbarrow were added in the early 1950s. Although the brand has evolved over the past 87 years, the gameplay and iconography of the classic MONOPOLY game has remained unchanged, making it a timeless classic sure to be enjoyed by future generations. Today, MONOPOLY is the world’s favorite family game brand and is enjoyed by more than one billion players in 114 countries across the globe.