Gas prices crept up only slightly this week, as summer approaches and travelers start heading out on the nation’s roads. This week’s average went up just a penny from the previous week, still hovering in the middle of the $3 to $4 range.

A gallon of gas was $3.58 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Rhode Island. Gas prices are as of June 9.

“It appears that our seasonal surge in driving may be kicking off a bit before the official start of summer,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement this week. “But the low cost for oil appears to mitigate any increases at the pump, which is good news for drivers.”

Oil prices have stayed consistent in recent weeks, according to Reuters, but may increase if the Federal Reserve does not hike U.S. interest rates during its June 13-14 meeting.

Rhode Island by the numbers

– Current gas price: $3.50

– 1-week change: -$0.01 (-0.2%)

– 1-year change: -$1.50 (-29.9%)

– Record average gas price: $5.02 (6/13/22)

– Current diesel price: $4.25

– 1-week change: -$0.03 (-0.7%)

– 1-year change: -$2.01 (-32.1%)

– Record high average diesel price: $6.47 (5/18/22)

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $4.89

#2. Washington: $4.77

#3. Hawaii: $4.75

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $2.97

#2. Louisiana: $3.10

#3. Alabama: $3.11