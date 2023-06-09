Discover Newport today announced that it has welcomed a new board member to its Board of Directors.

Meredith Brower, director, and market manager of the Tiverton Farmers Market, representing Tiverton, has been appointed to serve a three-year term.

As the founder of the Tiverton Farmers Market, Brower manages a board of volunteers, develops, and implements marketing strategies, offers workshops, demonstrations, and talks throughout the year. She is excited to celebrate Tiverton Farmers Markets third anniversary this month.

She is also a freelance photographer and eco-artist.

“I look forward to this opportunity with Discover Newport to facilitate more exposure and support for Tiverton,” she said.

The Discover Newport Board of Directors is comprised of 18 members with representation from the nine municipalities within Newport and Bristol Counties and five specific industry appointments.

“We’re excited to have Meredith joining our board team,” said Evan Smith, Discover Newport CEO and President. “She brings an impressive list of professional experiences and local knowledge to an already dynamic group of passionate ambassadors.”