With an increasing need for qualified individuals to work in Rhode Island’s insurance field, the Community College of Rhode Island’s Division of Workforce Partnerships and the Independent Insurance Agents of Rhode Island (IIARI) are partnering to relaunch a free workforce training program in the fall for those interested in a career in the insurance industry.

The Rhode Island Property and Casualty Insurance certification course is a hybrid 60-hour course that covers major topics individuals need to be employed in the insurance industry, including the various types of insurance policies, policy riders and provisions, third party coverage, commercial crimes, and licensing laws. Cohorts are taught by industry professionals with wrap-around support from CCRI’s Career Services department.

CCRI is now accepting applications for the program with two classes running from August 14–October 30 with the paid internship portion scheduled to begin September 25. The course is free for accepted applicants and is funded by the Rhode Island Department of Labor & Training’s Real Jobs Rhode Island program. In-person classes are held Mondays and Tuesdays at the Warwick Campus and virtually on Thursdays from 5:30–8 pm. Those interested in applying should fill out CCRI’s Program Inquiry Form.

“CCRI’s Division of Workforce Partnerships strives to help meet the needs of industry in the state and help our students achieve their employment goals,” said Jennie Johnson, Vice President, Division of Workforce Partnerships at CCRI. “This program is a great example of how the college and industry partners can work together to create a talent pipeline and provide opportunities for Rhode Islanders.”

“The Independent Insurance Agents of Rhode Island are thrilled to support the CCRI Workforce Development program to create a conduit of needed new talent in support of the agency system,” said IIARI President Anthony Bucci. “We are committed to engaging and dedicating energy to ensure success attracting and training the next generation of agency professionals.”

Upon successful completion of the classroom portion of the course, participants will be placed in a six-week part-time paid internship with an insurance agency for hands-on training. Once they complete the entire course, they will sit for the R.I. Property and Casualty Producer exams and receive job-placement assistance with Rhode Island-based insurance companies. Graduates of the course may also be eligible for academic credit.

A GED or high school diploma is required and participants must be Rhode Island residents.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the job outlook for insurance sales agents is positive with an estimated growth of 6.3% per year from now through 2031. Those employed in the field are expected to earn an average starting salary between $40,000 and $58,000 annually with a median annual wage of $49,840 for insurance sales agents. According to Lightcast, the global leader in labor market analytics, the median advertised salary for insurance agents in Rhode Island is $64,500.