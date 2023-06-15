The Aquidneck Land Trust (“ALT”) has announced the conservation of a 9.85-acre wetland property on Hedly Street in Portsmouth.

Across from Maplewood Farm, ALT purchased the land from JIC Capital LLC to protect its important habitat and water resource value. With this purchase, Aquidneck Land Trust will have protected 97 properties totaling 2,801.85 acres.

The majority of the property is a forested wetland dominated by red maples. There is also a section of upland forest and meadow near Hedley Street. Throughout the property, multiple tributaries meander through into Bloody Brook, which eventually empties into Narragansett Bay. The site has excellent habitat for year-round and migratory birds, raptors, amphibians, and mammals. ALT says in a press release that their staff have documented over 100 flora and fauna species on the property.

“The Hedly Street property has many important conservation values,” said Brian Gallagher, Interim Executive Director. “In addition to offering wildlife habitat for such a diverse number of species, the property hosts multiple tributaries that eventually run into Narragansett Bay. Protecting this land helps protect our coastal waters downstream. We are very grateful to all our donors who made purchasing this property outright possible.”

ALT’s plan for the property will be to manage it as a wildlife preserve, with potential public access under consideration at some point in the future.

ALT is the oldest accredited land trust in Rhode Island. Since 1990, it has conserved 97 properties covering more than 2,801 acres of land on Aquidneck Island, or over 11% of the island’s total acreage.