Duke assistant coach Amile Jefferson is leaving the Blue Devils to become an assistant with the NBA’s Boston Celtics, a person with knowledge of the situation said Wednesday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the Celtics haven’t publicly discussed their staff search. The move was first reported by 247sports.

The 30-year-old Jefferson worked under Jon Scheyer, who was in his first season facing the daunting task of replacing retired Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski. Jefferson had returned to Duke in July 2021 after a four-year professional career with stops in the NBA, then served as director of player development in Krzyzewski’s farewell season.

Jefferson’s five year career as a Blue Devils player included 124 wins and the 2015 NCAA title, the fifth and final of Coach K’s career. In his final college season, he played with current Celtics star Jayson Tatum during Tatum’s lone season at Duke (2017).

For the Celtics, it’s the latest move under president of basketball operations Brad Stevens to add new blood to the staff of coach Joe Mazzulla.

ESPN reported earlier this month that Milwaukee Bucks associate head coach Charles Lee and 76ers assistant Sam Cassell are both expected to join Mazzulla’s staff next season.

Mazzulla lost his former top assistant Damon Stoudamire when he left in March to become the head coach at Georgia Tech.

Mazzulla was thrust into the role of interim coach prior to the season following the suspension of Ime Udoka and was elevated to full-time coach shortly before the All-Star break.

He led Boston to the Eastern Conference finals, but the Celtics lost in seven games to the Miami Heat in a series Mazzulla was criticized for some of his strategic decisions.

