Meet your new best friend, Lenny – this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!

Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Lenny is a two-year-old male mixed breed.

“Lenny is going to make a wonderful family dog or a best friend,” the Potter League for Animals shares on its website. He’s a calm, gentle boy, and he simply adores being petted. He enjoys a good walk, too. He loves car rides, especially if that ride makes a stop for chicken nuggets (on occasion, of course)”!

To read more about Lenny, visit www.potterleague.org, or head to the Potter League For Animals’ Animal Care and Adoption Center at 87 Oliphant Lane in Middletown to meet him!