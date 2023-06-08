Meet your new best friend, Star – this week’s adoptable cat of the week!

Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Star is a nine-year-old female Domestic Medium Hair.

“Meet Star, a captivating feline with an enchanting personality. This stunning cat shines brightly, both in appearance and character”, Potter League for Animals shares on its website. “With her lustrous fur and striking gaze, Star effortlessly commands attention wherever she goes. While she appreciates the company of humans, Star prefers to be the sole queen of her castle, thriving as the only cat in the home. Her independent spirit and regal demeanor make her the ideal companion for someone seeking a devoted and undivided connection. Star’s radiant presence will illuminate your life and fill your heart with celestial joy”.

If you are interested in adopting her, fill out an adoption application and go to their Animal Care and Adoption Center to meet her!

You can browse more pets currently available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals here.