Newport City Council will host its next regular council meeting on Wednesday, May 24 at 6:30 pm.

The meeting will take place in the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall and is open to the public, here’s a look at what’s on the agenda.

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET FOR THE REGULAR CITY COUNCIL

MEETING

MAY 24, 2023

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held on May 24, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 43 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840.

Citizens’ Forum: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.

1. PUBLIC HEARING: FY 2024 & FY 2025 Proposed Biennial Operating Budget:

a. Budget Change Sheet 2;

b. Personnel Ordinance (Second Reading);

c. Ordinance Appropriating Revenue (Second Reading)

d. Resolution, re: Authorizing the Tax Levy

e. Resolution, re: Omnibus Property Tax Relief & Replacement Act

2. CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES (#31-80 AND #98-40).

a. Minutes of the Regular meeting held April 26, 2023 (Approve)

b. Special Events:

1. Fine Book Fairs, d/b/a Newport Rare Book Fair, 73 Pelham St., Newport Congregational Church; June 2 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., June 3 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and June 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

2. Art Scape/Brick Market Merchant’s Association, d/b/a Live Musician, Goddard Row; 6/10, 6/11, 6/17, 6/18, 6/24, 6/25, 7/1, 7/2, 7/8, 7/9, 7/15, 7/16, 7/22 and 7/23 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

3. newportFILM, d/b/a newportFILM Outdoor Film Screenings, various locations throughout the city (list attached); 6/22, 6/29, 7/6, 7/13, 8/3, 8/17, 8/24 and 8/31 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

5. Mark A. Stickney & Historic Music of Newport, d/b/a The Lafayette Band Concert at Touro Park; July 16, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

6. Potter League for Animals, d/b/a Yappy Hour, The Wave, 57 Ledge Rd.; July 17, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

7. St. Spyridon Church, d/b/a St. Spyridon Hellenic Festival, 390 Thames St.; July 14 from 4:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m., July 15 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. and July 16 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

8. National Park Service, & Alliance Francaise of Newport, Rochambeau Celebration, King Park; July 15, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

9. Newport Festivals Foundation, Inc., d/b/a Newport Folk Festival Official Aftershow, Newport Congregational Church/LaFarge Restoration, 73 Pelham St.; July 28 & 29, 2023 from 8:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

10. Gray Matter Marketing, d/b/a Newport Oktoberfest, Fort Adams State Park; September 16, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

11. Broadway Street Fair, d/b/a Broadway Street Fair, Broadway- Equality Park to Farewell; October 14, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

12. Rhode Races & Events, Inc., d/b/a Newport Rhode Races, Easton’s Beach (route attached); April 13, 2024 from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

c. Food Concession, St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, d/b/a Hellenic Fest, July 14 from 4:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m., July 15 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. and July 16 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

d. Communication from Charles Roberts, Executive Director, RI Slave History Medallions, re: Request to amend the special event license approved for the Juneteenth Celebration on June 18 & 19th to add food trucks and request closure of Park Street between 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Approve subject to details being worked out with city administration)

e. Holiday Selling License, Renewal, Spice of Life-Management LLC, d/b/a Spice & Tea Exchange of Newport, The, 192 Thames St. #B

f. Communication from Maxine Shavers, re: Resignation from the Canvassing Authority (Receive with regret)

LICENSES AND PERMITS

3. Special Event License, Newport Historical Society, d/b/a French in Newport Living History Event, Washington Square, Colony House & Provence Sur Mer; July 14 & 15, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and July 15 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

~Request street closure of Park Place and Washington Square on July 15 between 3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

4. Victualing License, New, Brack’s on Bellevue, Inc., d/b/a Brack’s Café, 111 Bellevue

5. Victualing License, Expansion, Mooring LTD, d/b/a The Smokehouse, 31 Scott’s Wharf, to expand the licensed premises to include a 38’ x 36’ outdoor seating area consisting of ten tables and 80 seats (Continued from May 10, 2023)

6. Victualing License, Expansion, Old Battle Axe, Inc., d/b/a The Reef, 10 West Howard Wharf, to expand the license to include a 17’ x 52’ outdoor seating area consisting of 16 tables and 48 seats located in the right of way (In conjunction with liquor license expansion)

7. Street Café, New, Boru Noodles, LLC, d/b/a Boru Noodle Bar, 36 Broadway and 51-53 Marlborough St., to add a 16’x 16’ feet café with five (5) tables and 21 seats (In conjunction with liquor license expansion)

8. Street Café, New, MBK, LLC, d/b/a Pour Judgement, 32 Broadway, to add a 16’ x 16’ café with four (4) tables and 16 seats (In conjunction with liquor license expansion)

9. 2023 Annual Entertainment License Renewals, Class A indoor & Class B (outdoor) – (list attached; no changes from prior year)

10. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

Council Liaison Updates

Planning Board:

(four vacancies) Richard Cromwell (3-year term expires 10/31/2024)

Adam Moore (3-year term expires 10/31/2026)

Canvassing Authority: (two vacancies): Bud Cicilline, Mary Alice Smith, Mary Moniz, Rick Best, Maggie Martin (6-year term expires 3/1/2026)

RESOLUTIONS

11. Tree Preservation- X. Khamsyvoravong, D. Carlin, J. Napolitano, L. Ceglie, A. McCalla

ORDINANCES

12. Amending Chapter 12.28 of the Codified Ordinances entitled, City Harbor, to amend Sections 12.28.070, entitled, Mooring Regulations, 12.28.073, entitled, Private Mooring Waiting List, 12.28.074, entitled, Permit (mooring space) assignment and renewal, 12.28.076, entitled, Forfeiture of mooring permit and 12.28.200, entitled, Fees and fines (Second Reading)

13. Amending Chapter 5.40, entitled, Hotels, to amend Section 5.40.030, entitled, Registration Fee (First Reading)

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

14. Action Item #6161/23 – RE: Award of Contract – Optical Fiber Communications – West Side Fiber Ring Closure (w/accompanying resolution)

15. Action Item #6162/23 – RE: Award of Contract – RFP # 23-037 – Gymnasium Floor Replacement (w/accompanying resolution)

16. Action Item #6132/23 – RE: Award of Contract — Perrotti Park Bulkhead Seawall Project – Engineering Services (w/accompanying resolution)

17. Action Item #6164/23 – RE: Award of Contract – Bid #23-042 – John Chafee Blvd. Basketball Court (w/accompanying resolution)

18. Action Item #6152/23 – RE: Modification #2 – Contract 22-012-4 – Services for the Lead Service Line Program (w/accompanying resolution)

19. Action Item #6166/23 – RE: Modification #10 to Contract # 10-039 Professional Services for Program Manager for Implementation of CSO Long Term Control Plan (w/accompanying resolution)

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

CONSENT CALENDAR

1. Daily Liquor Licenses:

a. Class F-1: St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, d/b/a Hellenic Fest, July 14, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m., July 15, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. and July 16, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

b. Class F: Newport Festivals Foundation, Inc., d/b/a Newport Folk Festival Official Aftershow, Newport Congregational Church/LaFarge Restoration, 73 Pelham St.; July 28 & 29, 2023 from 8:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

c. Class F: Gray Matter Marketing, d/b/a Newport Oktoberfest, Fort Adams State Park; September 16, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

d. Class F: Portsmouth Track Club, d/b/a Portsmouth Track Club, Newport Rhode Races, Easton’s Beach; April 13, 2024 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

LICENSES AND PERMITS

2. Application of Mooring LTD, d/b/a The Smokehouse, 31 Scott’s Wharf, holder of Class BV alcoholic beverage license, to expand the licensed premises by adding a 38’ x 36’ outdoor contiguous seating area consisting of 10 tables and 80 seats (Hearing)- continued from May 10, 2023

3. Application of Harry Karanikolas, Inc., d/b/a Harry’s Liquors, 199 Connell Highway, holder of a Class A alcoholic beverage license to transfer 100 shares of stock from Katherine Karanikolas to Stephanie Martland 33 1/3, Gail Karanikolas, 33 1/3 and Nicholas Karanikolas 33 1/3, at the same premises (Hearing)

4. Application of Old Battle Axe, Inc., d/b/a The Reef, 10 West Howard Wharf, holder of a Class BV alcoholic beverage license to expand the licensed premises by adding an 8’x 52’ outdoor seating area consisting of 16 tables and 48 seats located in the right of way (Hearing)

5. Application of Boru Noodles, LLC, d/b/a Boru Noodle Bar, 36 Broadway and 51-53 Marlborough St., holder of a Class BL alcoholic beverage license to expand the licensed premises by adding a 16’ x 16’ street café consisting of five (5) tables and 21 seats (Hearing)

6. Application of MBK, LLC, d/b/a Pour Judgement, holder of a Class BV alcoholic beverage license to expand the licensed premises by adding a 16’ x 16’ street café consisting of four (4) tables and 16 seats (Hearing)

Laura C. Swistak, CMC

City Clerk

Adjourn- May 17, 2023