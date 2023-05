The last week of April brought the transfer of 17 homes in Newport County. While the supply of available homes for sale remains low, buyer demand has not wavered even with higher interest rates expected in the near future. What is the result of these dynamics? A competitive marketplace for available inventory.

Newport

26 Brinley Street #3, Newport, RI – Condominium Sold for: $660,000 (Listed for: $675,000) Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,580 sqft

8 Friendship Street, Newport, RI – Multi-Family Sold for: $799,000 (Listed for: $799,000) Features: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,203 sqft

157 Harrison Avenue #23, Newport, RI – Townhouse Sold for: $1,342,500 (Listed for: $1,385,000) Features: 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,741 sqft

Middletown

55 John Clarke Road #6, Middletown, RI – Condominium Sold for: $340,000 (Listed for: $340,000) Features: 1 bathroom, 1,000 sqft

55 John Clarke Road #9 & 10, Middletown, RI – Condominium Sold for: $800,000 (Listed for: $800,000) Features: 1 bathroom, 1,914 sqft

Portsmouth

485 Turnpike Avenue, Portsmouth, RI – Single Family Residence Sold for: $225,000 (Listed for: $225,000) Features: 2 bedrooms, 1,015 sqft

543 Park Avenue, Portsmouth, RI – Single Family Residence Sold for: $425,000 (Listed for: $425,000) Features: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1,568 sqft

15 Atlantic Avenue, Portsmouth, RI – Single Family Residence Sold for: $602,000 (Listed for: $549,000) Features: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,315 sqft

035 Third Street, Portsmouth, RI – Single Family Residence Sold for: $729,900 (Listed for: $729,900) Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,688 sqft

38 West Passage Drive, Portsmouth, RI – Single Family Residence Sold for: $750,000 (Listed for: $739,400) Features: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,518 sqft

172 Greystone Terrace, Portsmouth, RI – Single Family Residence Sold for: $1,050,000 (Listed for: $1,150,000) Features: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3,437 sqft

223 Carnegie Harbor Drive, Portsmouth, RI – Single Family Residence Sold for: $2,850,000 (Listed for: $2,900,000) Features: 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 4,800 sqft

Jamestown

1219 North Main Road, Jamestown, RI – Single Family Residence Sold for: $3,300,000 (Listed for: $3,495,000) Features: 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 4,710 sqft

Tiverton

205 Songbird Lane, Tiverton, RI – Single Family Residence Sold for: $240,000 (Listed for: $249,000) Features: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,456 sqft

50 Sheldon Street, Tiverton, RI – Single Family Residence Sold for: $430,000 (Listed for: $445,000) Features: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,258 sqft

142 146 Shove Street, Tiverton, RI – Multi-Family Sold for: $525,000 (Listed for: $525,000) Features: 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,323 sqft

136 Lake Road, Tiverton, RI – Single Family Residence Sold for: $726,000 (Listed for: $699,000) Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,420 sqft

Little Compton

No transactions were recorded.