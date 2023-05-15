Sail Newport

Last week proved to be a busy period for the real estate market in Newport County as fifteen homes changed hands, attracting both local buyers and those from out of town. The transactions spanned several cities within the county, offering a diverse range of property types and prices.

What Sold in Newport County

  1. 18 Blackbird Street, Tiverton, RI 02878 Recently Sold: $209,000 (Listed For: $219,900) Property Type: Single Family Residence Features: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,134 sqft MLS #1330911
  2. 16 Sparrow Drive, Tiverton, RI 02878 Recently Sold: $390,000 (Listed For: $399,000) Property Type: Single Family Residence Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,742 sqft MLS #1330846
  3. 25 John Duggan Road, Tiverton, RI 02878-1513 Recently Sold: $461,000 (Listed For: $425,000) Property Type: Single Family Residence Features: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,616 sqft MLS #1333833
  4. 78 Jo Anne Avenue, Portsmouth, RI 02871-2320 Recently Sold: $437,000 (Listed For: $425,000) Property Type: Single Family Residence Features: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,152 sqft MLS #1332860
  5. 103 Viking Drive, Portsmouth, RI 02871 Recently Sold: $520,000 (Listed For: $489,900) Property Type: Single Family Residence Features: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,092 sqft MLS #1331906
  6. 3 Leal Terrace, Newport, RI 02840 Recently Sold: $485,000 (Listed For: $489,900) Property Type: Single Family Residence Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,227 sqft MLS #1330903
  7. 3 Swinburne Street, Jamestown, RI 02835 Recently Sold: $685,000 (Listed For: $685,000) Property Type: Single Family Residence Features: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,264 sqft MLS #1332569
  8. 8 Judson Avenue, Portsmouth, RI 02871-5624 Recently Sold: $699,000 (Listed For: $699,000) Property Type: Single Family Residence Features: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2,500 sqft MLS #1333726
  9. 273 Riverside Drive, Tiverton, RI 02878-4205 Recently Sold: $715,000 (Listed For: $715,000) Property Type: Single Family Residence Features: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,575 sqft MLS #1330732
  10. 0632 Narragansett Avenue, Portsmouth, RI 02872-0234 Recently Sold: $740,000 (Listed For: $739,900) Property Type: Single Family Residence Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,238 sqft MLS #1332242
  11. 9 Hicks Lane, Portsmouth, RI 02871-1971 Recently Sold: $750,000 (Listed For: $750,000) Property Type: Single Family Residence Features: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,634 sqft MLS #1331593
  12. 52 Coddington Way, Portsmouth, RI 02871 Recently Sold: $815,000 (Listed For: $799,000) Property Type: Single Family Residence Features: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,387 sqft MLS #1329823
  13. 289 Village Road #289, Tiverton, RI 02878-4264 Recently Sold: $860,000 (Listed For: $860,000) Property Type: Townhouse Features: 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,145 sqft MLS #1327388
  14. Address Not Available, Newport, RI 02840 Recently Sold: $900,000 (Listed For: $900,000) Property Type: Single Family Residence Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,174 sqft MLS #1335540
  15. 2 Corne Street, Newport, RI 02840-3102 Recently Sold: $2,450,000 (Listed For: $2,577,770) Property Type: Single Family Residence Features: 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2,876 sqft MLS #1332024

For more information on any of the above listings, click here.

