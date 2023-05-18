Country Music Hall of Famer and 22-time Grammy® winner Vince Gill has just been added and will join Indianapolis Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay and his all-star band for a free, one-night-only performance on July 15 at Boston’s TD Garden celebrating The Jim Irsay Collection, a traveling museum of iconic artifacts from rock music, American history and pop culture.

Other special guest performers for Boston’s show will be announced soon. The tour’s only stop in New England, the event is free and open to the public with advance registration at jimirsaycollection.com.

One of the most popular artists in modern country music, Gill is famous for his top-notch songwriting, world-class guitar playing and warm, soaring tenor, all wrapped up in a quick and easy wit. He achieved his big breakthrough in 1990 with “When I Call Your Name,” which won both the Country Music Association’s (CMA) Single and Song of the Year awards as well as a Grammy® for Best Country Vocal Performance, Male. In total, Gill has won 18 CMA Awards, 22 Grammy Awards and eight Academy of Country Music Awards.

In 1991, Gill was invited to become a member of The Grand Ole Opry, and in 2007 was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. In 2012, he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. A gifted songwriter, his compositions earned him entry into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2005 and was awarded the prestigious BMI Icon award in 2014.

Throughout his career he has released 20 albums, sold over 30 million albums, and charted 45 singles. In 2022, Gill was inducted into the Musician’s Hall of Fame. In 2017, he was asked to join the Eagles on the road and continues to be a part of that historic band’s tour.

The evening centers around the exhibition of the collection, including Irsay’s world-famous guitar and instrument collection, as well as artifacts from American history and popular culture. This will be the 10th free exhibition Irsay has hosted, with past stops in Nashville, Tenn., Austin, Tex., Washington, DC, Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Indianapolis, San Francisco and Las Vegas.

The concert will take place at TD Garden on Saturday, July 15 from 6 pm to 11 pm. To register to attend, visit jimirsaycollection.com. The event is free, but guests may donate to Kicking The Stigma, an initiative to raise awareness about mental health, when they register. Capacity is limited and spots will be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis.

Other members of The Jim Irsay Band include:

· Kenny Aronoff, drums (Paul McCartney, John Mellencamp, The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan)

· Billy Branch, harmonica(three-time Grammy® nominee)

· Tom Bukovac, guitar (played on more than 700 albums with major artists)

· Mike Mills, bass & vocals (founding member of R.E.M.)

· Danny Nucci, guitar & saxophone (actor, Titanic, The Rock)

· Michael Ramos, keyboards (Mellencamp, Patti Griffin, Paul Simon)

· Carmella Ramsey, violin, mandolin & vocals (Reba McEntire, John Hiatt, Olivia Newton-John)

· Kenny Wayne Shepherd, guitar & vocals (five-time Grammy® nominee)

· Mike Wanchic, guitar (Mellencamp).