Van Morrison fans, you’ll have to wait a little longer to see Van the Man. The singer’s two-night stand, originally scheduled for May 11-12 at the Providence Performing Arts Center today has been postponed.

The following statement was issued by PPAC this afternoon:

Providence, RI – With regret, the Van Morrison performances on Thursday, May 11 and Friday, May 12 have been rescheduled to Friday, September 22 at 7P and Sunday, September 24 at 7P. No action is needed at this time. The original tickets for Thursday, May 11 will be valid for Sunday, September 24 and the original tickets for Friday, May 12 will be valid for Friday, September 22. Refunds are available through June 1st at original point of purchase for those who cannot attend.