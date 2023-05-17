By Tiverton Litter Committee

On Saturday, May 13th, the Tiverton Litter Committee held its kick-off at Grinnell’s Beach for their Annual Cleanup Week, which runs through Saturday, May 20th. On this beautiful May day, citizens of all ages, including families and students, showed up to clean up Tiverton; picking up gloves and bags, enjoying donuts and coffee, and for some, signing up to be members of the Tiverton Adopt-An-Area program. All shared the view of wanting to see a clean and unlittered Tiverton.

Among the people who showed up were a couple from Portsmouth, Rande and Kathy Matsch, who came to clean the seawall between Grinnell’s Beach and Coastal Roasters in response to the Litter Committee’s clean-up request in memory of Coastal Roaster’s Donald Machado. Our District 71 Representative, Michelle McGaw, cleaned an area along Fish Road. Christine Bandoni picked up over 500 cigarette butts between Grinnell’s and Nanaquaket Pond. Renee Jones cleaned an area near the beach and returned with bags of trash, a plastic crate, and other refuse. Additionally, we are incredibly impressed that parents brought their kids to pick up litter on a Saturday morning! The enthusiasm was contagious and we hope this drive is carried throughout the week and beyond.

Renee Jones and her clean-up finds.



The kick-off was generously sponsored by George’s Gas & Service of Stafford Road, Classic Pizza, Phil’s Propane, the Tiverton Sign Shop, and Tiverton Dunkin Donuts. All residents of Tiverton are asked to continue cleaning this week and throughout the summer and fall as needed. Cleaning up litter from in front of your own home goes a long way toward beautifying the town and making a difference in our local environment.

The Litter Committee extends a thank you to all our current and new volunteers as well as our sponsors! We could not have done this without you all! A special thank-you to the DPW for providing a truck at the kick-off for all of the full bags of litter and large items. And, of course, we thank our sponsors.

For more information about the Tiverton Litter Committee check out https://linktr.ee/CleanUpTiverton or email tivertonlittercommittee@gmail.com.