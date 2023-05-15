Prost! The Fort Adams Trust and Ragged Island Brewing Co. are excited to announce the return of the Newport Oktoberfest on Sunday, September 16th. Bavaria meets The Ocean State for this second annual event. Celebrate Oktoberfest at historic Fort Adams, enjoying authentic German beer, wine, food, and live music.

All General Admission attendees will receive a custom glass beer stein upon entering the Festival to be used throughout the afternoon for all-pours-included sampling from local breweries Ragged Island Brewing Co., Taproot Brewery, Rejects Beer Co., and three German staples — Weihenstephan, Paulaner and Spaten. This 21+ event serves as one of the largest annual fundraising events for the Fort Adams Trust, the non-profit organization tasked with maintaining the incredible historic structure.

“Celebrating Oktoberfest in the shadow of Fort Adams, with a view of the Claiborne Pell Bridge, is truly a spectacular afternoon,” says Matt Gray, owner of Ragged Island Brewing Company. “The added bonus of supporting the Fort Adams Trust makes this event a must-have on your calendar.”

Newport Oktoberfest tickets include entry to the festival from 2:00 to 5:30 PM and a .5-liter stein glass to be used for all-samples-included beer throughout the afternoon. Enjoy the authentic Oktoberfest experience of communal tables under a tent with stein pours and refills by servers all afternoon Designated driver tickets include entry to the festival, and a glass upon exiting the festival. Food can be purchased onsite from local caterers and vendors. Designated driver tickets are also available.

Ticket sales launched today with a limited number of spaces — don’t delay in securing yours, visit www.newportoktoberfest. com to purchase!