Sunny, brilliant weather, and the occasion of Mother’s Day contributed to the many families in attendance at Ocean Live Park today, the race village celebrating The Ocean Race Newport.

Ocean Live Park officially opened yesterday, commencing a nine-day family-friendly festival. Today, spectators were drawn to the high-tech IMOCA 60-foot race boats, as well as exhibitions such as the Exploration Zone-Presented by BankNewport and the One Blue Voice Immersive Experience, a multi-sensory show combining video, audio, and hologram to give visitors a new perspective on the ocean and meet its unsung heroes.

On the water, visitors watched an exciting wing foil regatta. Wing foiling is a hybrid of windsurfing and kiteboarding and the brisk wind added to the excitement for spectators lining the shore.

Access to Ocean Live Park is free to all, although parking fees will apply. The park is open this week, May 15-19, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, May 20-21, the park opens at 10 a.m. each day. It closes at 7 p.m. on Saturday and 6 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, visit The Ocean Race Newport.

via Sail Newport/The Ocean Race Newport Stopover