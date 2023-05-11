Newport Exhibition Group announced today it is now accepting applications for its Newport International Boat Show presented by BankNewport 2023 Newport for New Products (NFNP) Awards Program.

In its 17th year and in partnership with three leading national marine publications, Cruising World, Sailing World and Yachting magazines, the NFNP program is a highlight of the marine industry featuring what is new and exciting for boating enthusiasts. The program is open to domestic and foreign new boats and products that launched after April 1, 2023, and will make their official debut at the Newport International Boat Show this September 14-17.

“Our judges have been put to the test over the past few years as entries in our Newport for New Products program have ratchetted up the quality of construction and innovation in design,” said Jocelyn Emory, Marketing Director of Newport Exhibition Group. “We are excited to be able to display these new boats and products for the first time in the United States and are confident our attendees will be crowding the show site for these debuts.”

Newport For New Product entries are judged by a team of marine industry experts based on design, innovation and value to the consumer. Winners will be selected in the following categories: best new powerboat, best new sailboat; best new product – navigation (including marine electronics); best new product – boat operation, maintenance and safety; and best new weather gear (wearable). A People’s Choice Award for Best Overall Boat Debut is chosen by attendees voting online in advance of the Show. The NFNP program also includes additional awards for a “Green” and an “Accessibility” category. Winners will be announced on Friday morning, September 15th at the Exhibitor Awards/Press Breakfast. All submissions for NFNP must be received by June 15, 2023. Full instructions and applications are available online or on the Exhibitor Portal.

Celebrating its 52nd year, the Newport International Boat Show is one of the largest in-water events in the country and the premier show in New England. It encompasses over 14 acres of Newport’s famed waterfront and hosts hundreds of exhibitors, dealers and manufacturers, with new powerboats and sailboats ranging from 15- to 90-feet, plus an extensive selection of marine equipment, services and accessories for boaters. A variety of high-profile sponsors are already committed to adding to the experience with special events and offerings throughout the Show.

For more information, visit: www.newportboatshow.com.

Show Dates & Hours:

Thursday, Friday & Saturday, September 14th, 15th, and 16th: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, September 17th: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale June 1st.