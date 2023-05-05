In times of adversity, it is often said that the true strength of a community is revealed. Today, I wanted to highlight the journey of one of our own, David Sparks, as he faces a battle with colon cancer.

“Sparks”, a beloved member of our local community, has touched the lives of many with his infectious spirit, unwavering determination, and selfless acts of kindness. Now it is our turn to stand by his side, offering our support as he embarks on this challenging battle.

David’s resilience and courage are formidable and he has approached this unexpected diagnosis with an unwavering determination to conquer it, inspiring us all with his strength and unwavering spirit.

David’s journey is not one he faces alone. David’s immediate support group and closest friends have come together to create a GoFundMe page, as a means of providing financial support to help alleviate the burdens that come with fighting cancer. Every contribution, no matter how big or small, serves as a testament to the love and support that surrounds David in his time of need.

Let us remember that the power of support lies not only in our collective ability to donate but also in the strength we provide through encouragement, empathy, and genuine care. As we come together to rally behind David Sparks, let us remember that while Aquidneck Island is known for so much – it’s truly the sense of community that makes this place such a special place to call home. Together, we can provide him with the resources necessary for his fight against colon cancer, as well as the emotional fortitude to endure the challenges ahead.

David, know that your family, friends and the Aquidneck Island community stand beside you every step of the way. Your strength inspires us, your resilience humbles us, and your spirit uplifts us all. We are here, shoulder to shoulder, ready to support you as you navigate this journey.

In the face of adversity, we find unity. And in unity, we find hope.