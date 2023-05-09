Smoke House restaurant, located on America’s Cup Avenue at 31 Scott’s Wharf in Newport is now open for the season.

“When Smoke House opens for the season, you know that the long summer days we look forward to all winter are just around the corner,” said Corey Barreira, Director of Operations, Newport Restaurant Group in a statement. “We’re excited to welcome locals and visitors alike for our signature dishes that fuse Southern BBQ with the flavors of New England and refreshing and creative cocktails and mocktails.”

According to a press release from Newport Restaurant Group, Smoke House’s appetizers this season include New England Clam Chowder; Smoked Chicken Wings served BBQ, Old Bay Rub or buffalo-style with blue cheese or ranch dressing; signature Hog Wings, available buffalo or BBQ-style and served with bleu cheese dressing; Corn “Pups”: mini corn dogs, hot honey and mustard sauce; Lazy Man Street Corn with garlic mayo, chili spice, cotija, cilantro, lime and tortilla chips; Nachos, featuring house-fried chips layered with cheddar cheese, pickled jalapeno, cilantro, avocado-lime sour cream, and pico de gallo and a choice of pulled pork or vegetarian; Warm Pretzels served with spicy mustard; and Smoke House Beer Cheese with spiced ground beef, amber ale, smoked Velveeta, sweet peppers & onions and tortilla chips.

Salad choices include a classic Wedge with smoked bacon, tomato, bleu cheese, scallions, and bleu cheese dressing; a Watermelon Salad with baby arugula, radish, pickled red onion, cotija cheese and basil-balsamic vinaigrette; and a Chopped with romaine, tomato, corn, black beans, avocado, bacon, and ranch dressing. Guests may add brisket, chicken salad, lobster salad, BBQ pulled pork or grilled salmon to any salad for an additional cost.

Burgers and sandwiches include the Smoke Stack: a 4 oz. beef patty topped with BBQ pulled pork, smoked gouda, and beer-battered onion rings; BBQ Glazed Salmon with grilled pineapple, BBQ sauce, bacon, arugula and red onion; the Hog Pen sandwich with smoked pork butt, coleslaw, BBQ sauce on a brioche bun; signature New England Lobster Roll with Maine lobster, tarragon-dill dressing and celery on a split top bun; Fried Hot Chicken with a crispy chicken breast, shredded lettuce, pickled onion, hot sauce and garlic mayo; Smoke House Daugs: two RI natural-casing hot dogs smothered in Smoke House beer cheese; and BBQ Jackfruit with coleslaw and Smoke House BBQ sauce on a brioche bun.

Slow-cooked BBQ offerings from the Smoke House’s Southern Pride Smoker include Baby Back Ribs, a Half Chicken, Pulled Pork, Beef Brisket, a combo platter of guest’s choice of three meats, and the Smoke House Tasting with two hog wings, four chicken wings and a half-rack of ribs. All BBQ dishes are served with a choice of two sides: Red Bliss Potato Salad with celery, onion, egg, herbs and mayo; Smoke House Salad with ranch dressing; French Fries; Baked Beans; Mac & Cheese with cornbread-bacon crumble; Coleslaw; Cornbread and Watermelon.

Smoke House also offers a full list of beer, wine, cocktails, and mocktails. Cocktails include the Hot Chicken: bourbon, hot honey, citrus, and ginger beer; That’s Sooo Cuke: Newport Restaurant Group Bespoke Gin, cucumber, and lemonade; the Tropical Express: coconut rum, pineapple, honey, mint, and lime; Paid Vacation: mezcal, triple sec, pomegranate, lime, and rosemary; the Smoke House Mudslide: vanilla vodka, Irish cream, coffee liqueur, Autocrat coffee, cream, and chocolate; and the Smoke House Doli: house-infused pineapple vodka.Mocktails at Smoke House include Blueberry Lemonade; the Fantastic Voyage: cucumber water and thyme; and Caught in the Rain: Coco Lopez, pineapple, and orange juice.

Smoke House will be open Sunday – Thursday from 11:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 11:30 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. for dining in and take-out.

For more information on Smoke House and to see the full menu, please visit www.smokehousenewport.com.