The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

Rhode Island Bridge & Turnpike Authority

May 7 – 13, 2023

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge
Eastbound Right Lane Closure- 5/8 to 5/12- 9 am to 5 pm

Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge
Westbound Right Lane Closure- 5/8 to 5/12- 7 am to 3 pm

Route 138 Connector
There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.

Mount Hope Bridge
Alternating Lane Closures- 5/8 to 5/12- 3:30 am to 6 am

Sakonnet River Bridge
There are currently no lane closures planned for the Sakonnet River Bridge

Rhode Island Department of Transportation

May 6 – 12, 2023

I-95 North Viaduct Project
Providence: I-95 North, after the Downtown Providence exit (Exit 37/old Exit 22), all lanes shift to the left. Use caution when traveling through the area and do not slow down or change lanes. All lanes go through. Those wishing to take the State Offices/Rte. 146 exit (Exit 38/old Exit 23) should stay to the right.
Providence: Park St., from Hayes St. to Smith St., road closed for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.- 4 p.m. Follow sign detour.
Providence: Promenade St., from Park St. to Holden St., road closed for bridge demolition, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 10 p.m.- 6 a.m. Follow signed detour.
Providence: Charles St. North, from Randall St to Corliss St., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.- Fri., 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Temporary Weekend Exit Closures
Providence: I-195 West, at Exit 1D (Gano St.) and I-195 East, at Exit 1A (India St.), exits closed for Providence Rhode Race Marathon, Sun., 7 a.m.- 3 p.m. Follow signed detour.
Weekday
Richmond/Hopkinton: I-95 South, from Exit 7 to Conn. line, various lane closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for milling/paving, Sun.- Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.- 6 a.m. Please note, on/off ramp closed for Exit 1 and 4 off I-95 South. Follow signed detours.
Reconstruction of Route 146 (Lincoln/North Smithfield)
Lincoln: I-295, between the Rte. 7 and Rte. 122 interchanges over Rte. 146, travel lanes have shifted to the right and have reduced from three to two.
Lincoln: I-295, between the Rte. 122 and Rte. 7 interchanges over Rte. 146, alternating lane closures for bridge demolition, Sun.- Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m.
﻿Lincoln: Along Rte. 146 and its service roads at the I-295 interchange, lane shifts may be possible as well as exit closures, Tues.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m. Follow signed detours.
6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)
Overnight Paving
Rte. 6 East, from the Plainfield Street on-ramp to the Broadway off-ramp, and Rte. 10 North, from Union Ave. to Broadway, various lane closures for paving, Fri. night, (May 5) at 7 p.m.-Mon. morning (May 8) at 5 a.m.
Affected City Streets
Harris Ave. North, from Delaine St. to Atwells Ave., road closed for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Follow signed detour.
Overnight
North Providence: Rte. 146, before and after the Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave. bridges, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Please note: a lane split is now in place on both directions of Rte. 146 at these two bridges.
Overnight
Barrington/East Providence: Rte. 114, from I-195/Rte. 6 to Federal Rd., various lane and temporary ramp closures with driveways/walkways blocked/street parking restricted, frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zones and rolling roadblocks possible in a moving operation for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detours during all closures.
Weekday
Cranston: Pontiac Ave., from Sockanosset Cross Rd. to Rte. 37 East, alternating lane closures for drainage and electrical work, Mon. – Fri., 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Providence: Westminster St., from Knight St. to Lafayette St., Shoulder closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zones in a moving operation driveways/walk blocked, St. parking restricted for construction, Mon., 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. (until June 12th)
East Bay Bike Path Bridges
Barrington/Warren: Rte. 114, at the Barrington and Warren Bridges, the northbound boardwalks are now open, providing a continuous, off-road path around the closed bike path bridges.
Overnight
Barrington/East Providence: Rte. 114, from I-195/Rte. 6 to Federal Rd., various lane and temporary ramp closures with driveways/walkways blocked/street parking restricted, frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zones and rolling roadblocks possible in a moving operation for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detours during all closures.
Newport Pell Bridge Approaches – Phase II
Newport: We recently installed a new widened on-ramp for Route 138 Westbound and removed the signal for the right turn for traffic coming from Downtown Newport. We also shifted the bridge barrier to allow for two lanes for Route 138 westbound.
Weekday
Portsmouth: Rte. 114, from Patriots Park to Freeborn St., partial right lane closure for a bridge inspection, Mon. 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Portsmouth/Middletown: Rte. 114 (Sprague St.), from East Main Rd. to Turnpike Ave., and Rte. 114 (West Main Rd.), from Turnpike Ave. to Green Lane, partial right lane closures and alternating one-way traffic with driveways/walkways blocked in a moving operation for drainage work, weekdays, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. through May 18.
Upcoming Work
Cumberland: Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.), from Rte. 116 (George Washington Hwy.) to Albion Rd., right lane closures for traffic pattern change, Friday night (May 12) starting at midnight. Effective Sat. morning (May 13), southbound traffic will be on the northbound side of the bridge until the end of this year.
Weekend
Smithfield: On the Rte. 7 (Douglas Pke.) ramp to I-295 South, ramp narrowing for bridge work, Sat., 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
Weekday
Cumberland: Rte. 123 (Broad St.), from Meeting St. to Elizabeth St., southbound traffic detoured for curbing and sidewalk/drainage work, driveways/walkways blocked with frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zones in a moving operation installation, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Weekday
North Kingstown/Narragansett: Rte. 1A (Boston Neck Rd.), from Beach St. in North Kingstown to the Sprague Bridge in Narragansett, shoulder closures for paving, line striping and curb installation, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Route 5 Improvements
Cranston/Warwick: Rte. 5, from Mayfield Ave. to Metro Center Blvd., various lanes closed for construction, Mon.- Fri., 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Warwick: Rte. 5, from Knight St. to Old Greenwich Ave. at the Pontiac Bridge, northbound lanes are closed and shifted to the south to construct the northbound side of the bridge and travel lanes are reduced from two to one in both directions over the bridge.
Warwick: Rte. 5, from Greenwich Ave. to King St., various lane closures for milling/paving and sidewalk work, Mon.- Fri., 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Temporary Road Closure
Coventry: Rte. 33, before and after Sandy Bottom Bridge, road closed for bridge work, Sun.-Tues. nights, 9:30 p.m. – 2:30 a.m. Follow signed detour.
