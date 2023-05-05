The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) today provided the following project update on Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2, Newport.
The road to nowhere is gone. Starting last Friday night, we were able to demolish, remove and clear the old Route 138 structure in just under 24 hours, reopening the road to traffic more than an entire day ahead of schedule. Thanks to the motoring public and the local community for their patience throughout this process.
Next week, motorists can expect alternating lane closures for curb and sidewalk installation as well as electrical work at the America’s Cup Avenue and Farewell Street intersection. Excavation will continue along JT Connell Highway and Admiral Kalbfus Road with lane closures and shifts along Admiral Kalbfus Road. The bridge rehabilitation work will also continue along Route 138 at the Third Street, Newport Secondary and JT Connell overpasses and may require temporary lane shifts along Third Street and JT Connell Highway. Flaggers and police details will be onsite to guide vehicles through the work zones.