The Rhode Island Department of Transportation today provided the following weekly update on the Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 project.

“A new lane shift on Admiral Kalbfus Road has been installed to allow for installation of new drainage, curbing, sidewalks, roadway pavement and shared use path construction. Commuters for the Navy base can also utilize the new JT Connell roadway south of the roundabout and the Connector Road for an easy alternative access point to the bridge to avoid the Admiral Kalbfus work zone.  Sidewalks along the north side will be temporarily closed and pedestrians will need to follow signage to avoid construction area

Sidewalk installation and electrical work will be conducted along America’s Cup and Farewell Street which may require temporary alternating lane closures.  Rail work may be conducted at times along the Newport Secondary. The bridge rehabilitation work will also continue along Route 138 at the Third Street, Newport Secondary and JT Connell overpasses and may require temporary lane shifts along Third Street and JT Connell Highway as needed”. 

