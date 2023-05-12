This week at the Rhode Island General Assembly, several significant bills were passed, addressing various issues ranging from housing development to healthcare and criminal justice reform. Here are the highlights of the legislative actions taken:

Housing Development: The House of Representatives approved two bills as part of Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi’s efforts to combat the state’s housing crisis. The first bill, introduced by Rep. Stephen M. Casey, requires municipalities to update their comprehensive plan every five years and prohibits the use of plans over 12 years old to deny zoning changes. The second bill, introduced by Rep. Arthur Corvese, standardizes and updates the process of providing notice for all land use permitting. Both bills will now move to the Senate for consideration.

Healthcare: The Senate passed legislation sponsored by Senate Health and Human Services Committee Chairman Joshua Miller, aimed at enacting consumer protections from the federal Affordable Care Act, commonly known as “Obamacare,” into state law. The bill ensures that Rhode Islanders will have permanent protections even if the federal law is weakened or repealed. The bill will now be considered by the House, where Rep. June S. Speakman is sponsoring companion legislation.

E-bike Regulations: The House approved legislation sponsored by Rep. Rebecca Kislak to establish regulations for electric bikes (e-bikes). The bill adopts standards from 39 other states to govern the growing use of e-bikes on roads and bike paths. It clarifies that e-bikes should be treated as bicycles, not motor vehicles, under Rhode Island law. The bill will now be taken up by the Senate, with Sen. Dawn Euer sponsoring companion legislation.

Substance Use and Mental Health: The Senate passed two bills sponsored by Chairman Joshua Miller, aimed at improving treatment for individuals with substance use and mental health disorders. The first bill requires health plans to cover residential or inpatient behavioral health treatment and prohibits prior authorization requirements for such treatment. The second bill mandates the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities, and Hospitals to propose revisions to alcoholism and emergency commitment laws, incorporating evidence-based best practices. Both bills will now be considered by the House.

Voting Disaffiliation: The House of Representatives approved a bill introduced by Rep. Patricia A. Serpa, allowing independent voters who participate in primary elections to automatically disaffiliate from a party. The measure now moves to the Senate, where similar legislation has been introduced by Sen. Leonidas P. Raptakis.

Disability Language: The Senate passed a bill sponsored by Sen. Jonathon Acosta, aiming to update Rhode Island’s laws with appropriate disability language. The bill replaces outdated terms with more inclusive language, ensuring that individuals with disabilities are respectfully represented. The bill will now be considered by the House, with Rep. Joshua J. Giraldo sponsoring companion legislation.

Cannabis Advertising: The House passed legislation sponsored by Rep. Scott A. Slater, allowing cannabis dispensaries in Rhode Island to advertise their products. The bill permits the Office of Cannabis Regulation to establish guidelines for advertising cannabis products. The legislation will now be reviewed by the Senate.

Tangible Tax Relief: Sen. Melissa A. Murray and Rep. Brandon T. Voas met with local leaders and business community members to highlight their legislation exempting the first $100,000 of tangible property from the tangible personal property tax. The tax, which applies to non-real estate business property, could provide relief to businesses. The bills are currently under review.

Read more about This Week At The General Assembly here.