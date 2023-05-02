MIDDLETOWN MEETING MATTERS
MIDDLETOWN TOWN COUNCIL
Where: Middletown Town Hall, 350 East Main Road.
Absent: None.
Of note:
- Heard an update on an ongoing project for the Second Beach main parking lot, with paving work slated for next week and be done before the Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of the summer season.
- Learned from council President Paul M. Rodrigues that Middletown and Salve Regina University are looking at teaming up more, particularly with after school programs. Saying he met recently with Salve President Kelli J. Armstrong, Rodrigues said he came away “very encouraged by the discussion” and appreciative for the Newport college’s efforts and support.
- Received a report from Town Administrator Shawn J. Brown that there are currently 382 short-term rentals registered in Middletown, a figure solidified with the help of new state regulations overseeing such operations.
- Got a report from Brown that Middletown Police have stepped up its enforcement of speed and motor vehicle infractions in recent weeks, drawing nods in approval from several council members.
- Named Rodrigues and Emily Tessier as the council’s representatives to the Comprehensive Community Plan Update Committee.
Next meeting: Monday, May 8 at 6 pm in Town Hall to review the proposed Fiscal 2024 budget.