Nestled among the iconic mansions off of Bellevue Avenue, 7-9 Clay Street is a large two-family home, offering an exceptional opportunity for investors, owner-occupants, and savvy developers here in Newport, Rhode Island.

Built in 1987, this stately residence boasts an old-world facade with an aesthetic to match the surround neighborhood. The location is ideal, providing convenient access to shopping, local history, Cliff Walk, Salve Regina, and First Beach.

Comfortable and Spacious Living

Each unit within this charming property features three levels of living space, providing ample room for friends, families and guests. With three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a half bathroom, both units offer a welcoming layout to suit your needs. 7-9 Clay Street offers an array of desirable features that enhance its appeal. The property provides parking space for up to six cars. Additionally, each side of the home boasts a private back deck, offering a peaceful retreat for relaxation or outdoor gatherings. In-unit laundry facilities ensure convenience and ease of living, while a fresh exterior paint job adds a touch of elegance to the property’s curb appeal.

Endless Possibilities and Potential

With its prime location and potential for a luxury condo conversion, 7-9 Clay Street presents an ideal opportunity for buyers seeking to unlock endless possibilities. Whether you envision living in one unit and renting out the other, maximizing rental income, or transforming the property into a luxurious single-family residence, this home offers the flexibility to create your dream Newport lifestyle. Don’t miss the chance to own a piece of Newport’s legacy and create your own chapter in this enchanting coastal town. Schedule a viewing today and envision the possibilities that await you at 7-9 Clay Street.

See more photos in the slideshow below.