Nestled at the top of a cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood off of East Shore Road, this 1990 contemporary post-and-beam house boasts all of the characteristics that one could desire in a home on Conanicut Island.

Affectionately nicknamed “Morning Glory” by the owner’s daughter as a child, this home lives up to its moniker from the southeastern light that floods its interiors and the incredible amount of sun the property enjoys throughout the day. Privately situated on an expansive 2.67-acre lot it is a serene and secluded retreat. With deeded beach rights and the potential to inherit an existing town mooring, this property provides privileged access to the coastal delights of Jamestown.

The house itself offers over 3200 square feet of living space, including 4 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms, ensuring that there is ample space for family and guests. As an Acorn Deck House design, some key aesthetic features include wood accents, an open floor plan, walls of glass, and cathedral ceilings. Additional features include a new roof, a newly paved driveway, meticulously landscaped grounds and gardens, fresh exterior paint, and a new boiler, ensuring the new owner peace of mind and efficiency. A separate guest suite with its own entrance provides a private retreat for visitors, while the attached two-car garage offers convenience & ample storage.

“The inviting atmosphere is perfect for hosting gatherings and entertaining loved ones. It is a property that seamlessly blends together the interior and exterior living spaces,” says Tyler Bernadyn – the listing agent. “The immediate connection to nature at this property is inevitable and the home’s features allow you to take in the true beauty of the surrounding landscape.”

