Richard J. Paris, 73, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away at home on May 6, 2023. He was the husband of Zaragosa “Mila” (Robles) Paris.

Born in Lawrence, MA, he was the son of the late Francis and Charlotte (Sweeney) Paris.

Richard served in the U. S. Navy for 18 years during Vietnam Era. He served on the USS Tidewater, USS Richard B. Anderson, USS Puget Sound and USS Parsons. After retiring from the Navy, Richard started his own business, Paris’ Sewing Service, based out his home until closing shop in 2021. He spent a number of years working for Paul Stumpf of Stumpf Balloons in Bristol, RI inspecting and repairing hot air balloons and crewing flights. He loved to spend time with his grandchildren and loved to teach and play the dice game Ship Captain Crew. He embraced his time with family, friends and neighbors and was lucky enough to be surrounded by many.

Richard is survived by his wife, Zaragosa “Mila” Paris, his children, Christopher (Elizabeth) Paris, of Warwick, RI, and Leighton Paris, of East Providence, RI, and his three grandchildren, Christopher Paris, Jacob Paris, and Joseph Paris.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Francis Paris.

Services for Mr. Paris will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/give/memorials-and-dedications.html?sc_icid=wtg-mm-memorial-giving