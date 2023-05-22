Pauline Margaret Mello Oyer Obituary

Portsmouth, RI – Pauline “Polly” Margaret Mello Oyer, 49, of Island Park, Portsmouth, Rhode Island, died on May 17, 2023.

Born in Fall River, MA on October 18, 1973, She was the daughter of Robert and Pauline (Irish) Mello.

Polly was a vibrant, energetic soul that could talk your ear off, even if you’d just met. Her kind heart knew no bounds; she had a passion for serving others as a Lamaze instructor and career waitress. She found solace in life’s simple pleasures; collecting sea glass, tending to her garden, and not only watching, but talking to and naming all the birds and squirrels that stopped by her home. And who could forget her unwavering love for coffee? She’d drink anything, but Cafe Bustello, preferably. She infused humor into all aspects of life. She was nurturing, selfless, and unapologetically herself. Her love and memory will be cherished by all of those she crossed paths with.

Polly is survived by her mother; Pauline Irish, her children; Hannah Oyer, and David Howard, her siblings; Erin Passmore, Casey Ann Mello Perry, and Kelly Mello, her nieces and nephews; Chris Passmore, Danica Navarrete and Leandra Mello, her great-nephews; Cooper and Oliver Passmore. Polly will also be missed by her long time best friends; Liza, Kim, Baby Dawn, Christina and Gisela.

Polly is now reunited with her late loved ones; her father Robert Mello, her best friend Jess Harvey, and her partner Chris Lindsay.

A Memorial Service for Polly will begin at 4:00pm on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Rd., Portsmouth. Calling hours will immediately follow the service until 6:00pm.