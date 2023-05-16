Kimberly Riley Portsmouth, RI –

Kimberly Riley, 52, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, died unexpectedly at home on May 10, 2023.

She was the wife of Sean Riley.

Born in Newport, RI on September 6, 1970, she was the daughter of Richard and Barbara (Oakley) Reed. Kimberly graduated from Rogers High School with the class of ’88. She dedicated much of her time to her career at the Nina Lynette Home on Washington St in Newport RI, taking care of others, which came natural to her. Prior to this, she worked as a seamstress on the Navy Base for many years, where she met many lifelong friends. She spent her personal time in the sunshine at the beach, loving animals, and cooking for her family.

Kimberly is survived by her husband, Sean, and her two children; Jordyn Riley, of Portsmouth, RI, and Brittany Howard, of Newport RI, and her granddaughter Hadley Griffeth, who was her “baby love” and the light of her life.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday May 23, 2023, from 3-8 pm in the Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway in Newport.

Her funeral service will be private.

Online Tribute at www.memorialfuneralhome.com