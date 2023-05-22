Kathleen Luana Cherenzia, 62, of Tiverton, RI, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Kathleen, known as Luana, was born on June 28, 1961, in Bunkerhill, IN to the late Louise Chung Sel Lime (known as Tutu) and Augustus Lime.

Luana attended school in Bunkerhill in her formative years and graduated from South Kingstown High School, RI in 1979. After her children were born, she returned to college while working full time and earned her B.A. in social work from Salve Regina University in Newport, RI – an achievement for which she was incredibly proud.

Luana had boundless energy and put her all into every job she held, and she made many lifelong friends along the way working at Salve Regina University, the East Bay Community Action Program, and with “her boys” at Rhode Island Insulation.

The joys of Luana’s life were her children, parties that brought family and friends together, taking photos, sipping iced coffee, and spending time with her grandchildren, Lilliana and Mason, who brought untold gifts into her life.

Luana will be remembered for the smile that seemingly never left her face, her big heart, selflessness, infectious laughter, and the ability to always make everyone feel welcomed into her home and special in her life.

Luana was preceded in her death by her mother Louise Chung Sel Lime and her brother Danny A. Lime. She is survived by her siblings Kenneth A. Lime (Oki Ko), Neal L. Lime (Karin L.), and Leilani Y. Hill (William S.).

She leaves behind her beloved children Victoria Kainani (Nani) Cherenzia, Kyle J. Cherenzia, daughter in-law Ashley A. Chereniza, Kenny J. Gremour, and daughter in-law Kimberly F. Gremour, as well as her grandchildren Lilliana M. Gremour and Mason A Costa as well as her grand-dog Lily, who became her constant companion and a comfort when she was ill. In addition, she leaves behind the father of her children, Robert D. Cherenzia.

She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends and “adopted” friends of her children who were part of her life and close to her heart.

Her joy, enthusiasm, and bravery will be remembered by all who loved her.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, May 25, 2023, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Memorial Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023 at 12:00pm at Memorial Funeral Home.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday May 26, 2023 at 6pm at the Pasquale Farms Garden

Center at 421 Kingstown Rd, Richmond, RI 02892