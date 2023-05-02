Jeannette M. Bush, 91, of Newport passed away peacefully on Saturday April 29, 2023, with family by her side.

Born on November 14, 1931 in Newport, RI. She was the daughter of the late Leonard and Ruth (Delavergne) DeSantis.

Jeannette is preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband Leon R. Bush, they were married for 64 years, until his passing in 2018.She is also preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth Reed, and her brothers, Leonard DeSantis Jr. and Micheal DeSantis.

Jeannette retired from the Newport School Department, where she was a teaching assistant for Special Education children, which she loved being a part of.

She enjoyed being involved in her children’s activities, including being a Brownie Troop Leader, Girl Scout Troop leader, and was a past president of the Parent Teachers Association in Newport.

She and Leon enjoyed daily walks from Gibbs Avenue to Bailey’s Beach and back, and loved their time spent in Naples, Fl for the Winter, and going to Second Beach in the Summer. Among her favorite things, she loved gardening, listening to music, and she and Leon loved dancing, always being the first ones on the dance floor, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

Over the last few years, she adorned the walls of Village House with her beautiful art work. Our family would like to thank the staff at Village House for giving our mother such kindness and dignity. We are extremely grateful. Jeannette will be missed by all who new her.

She is survived by her children; Jeannine M. Corr and her husband, Stephen, Catherine A. Turner and her husband, Paul, Ruth A. Mourachian and her husband Robert, and Leon R. Bush Jr. She also leaves two granddaughters; Jeannette and Holly Hamilton, and three great grandchildren; Dallas Gray, Desiree Gray and Talan Hamilton, she adored all of them.

Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday May 9, 2023 from 9:00 to 11:00 am at Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway in Newport, her funeral service will be immediately following calling hours at 11:00 in the funeral home.

Burial will follow in St Columba Cemetery, Browns Lane Middletown RI.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to the American Alzheimer’s Association, or to The Autism Project 1516 Atwood Avenue Johnston, RI 02919

Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com