James Richard “Jim” Tobin, 76, of Jamestown, RI died Monday May 22, 2023 at the Providence Veterans Hospital. He was the loving husband of Lizbeth “Libby” Tobin for 53 years of marriage.

Born and raised in Newport, he was the son of the late John and Mary (Kennedy) Tobin. Jim graduated from De La Salle High School in 1966 and joined the Air Force. He was discharged in 1970 as a Staff Sargent. When Jim returned home, he worked as a Union Carpenter for six years while also being a Call-man for the Newport Fire Department. In 1976 Jim became a full-time Fire Fighter in Newport. During his 33 years of dedicated service to Newport Jim was able obtain his degree in Fire Science. Jim served as the Union President of Local 1080 for 22 years, negotiating many contracts and helping to obtain a lot of benefits that fire fighters have today. He was actively involved in the RI State Association of Fire Fighters along with the International Association. He loved his work and for those that knew Jim knew he could talk to anyone, anywhere about anything. Jim retired after achieving the rank of Captain and in retirement Jim enjoyed playing golf, spending time with his grandchildren and his family.

Along with his wife Libby, Jim leaves behind his son Kevin Tobin (Rebecca), his daughter Gretchen King (Dave), his grandson Trevor and granddaughter Kylie. Jim also leaves behind his sisters Mary Edwards and Arlene (Tobin) Brown, brother Philip (Diane) Tobin, his sister-In-law Estelle Tobin along with many loved nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his brother John Tobin, sister Joan (Tobin) Reis, brother-in-law George Reis, brother-in-law Jack Brown, and nephews Christopher Brown and Patrick Tobin.

Calling hours will be held Friday, May 26, 2023 from 4:00pm-7:00pm in the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, May 27, 2023 at St. Augustin’s Church, corner of Carroll & Harrison Ave, Newport at 10:00am. Burial with Military Honors will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Ln, Middletown, RI 02842.