Francis A. Souza, 82, of Middletown, RI, passed away on May 20, 2023. He was the loving husband of Kathleen C. (Warner) Souza for 63 years.

Born in Middletown, RI, he was the son of the late Manuel P. and Margaret (Ferris) Souza.

Francis had a 37-year career at Raytheon in Portsmouth, RI. He also operated a camping trailer rental business and a grass cutting service. Francis loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed get-togethers with friends and family and telling stories around the campfire. He especially loved cooking for a crowd and was well known for making the best clam boil. He had a passion for his International Cub Cadet tractor collection, and always shared that joy with his grandchildren by teaching how to drive them and giving tractor rides at birthday parties. He was an avid gardener, specializing in tomatoes, which he shared with all.

Francis is survived by his wife, Kathleen, his children; David F. (Sharon) Souza, of Danville, VA, Gary M. (Nina) Souza, of Sacramento, CA, Patricia A. (Paul) Mackin, of Middletown, and his brothers; John P. (Janet) Souza, of Middletown, Paul E. Souza, of New Bedford, MA. He also leaves his five adored grandchildren; Jonathan Souza, Robert Souza, Eric Rapoza, Trisha Rapoza, Cory Souza, and one great-grandchild; Penelope Pires.

Besides his parents, Francis is preceded in death by his sister, Barbara A. Cordeiro.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

Burial will be held privately in St. Columba Catholic Cemetery.

Donations in Mr. Souza’s memory may be made to Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice, 1184 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871.