Edward Michael Gilletly, “Gitley” of Warren, RI passed away peacefully in Newport Hospital on May 8, 2023, surrounded by friends and family.

Born October 13, 1965, in Ohio, he was the son of the late Patricia (Cahill) and Robert Park.

Edward is survived by his son, Edward “Mike” Baccari, his sister, Joslynn Park, brothers Daniel Gilletly, Brian Gilletly, aunts Eleanore Boober, Peggy Hunter (Jack Hunter), uncle William Cahill (Molly Cahill), nieces Juniper Park, Fern Park, Maeve Gilletly, nephew, Zebulon Park, Issac Gilletly, his grandson, Elijah Patterson, and cousin Cali, as well as many other cousins.

One of his great loves was his dog, Frosty. May he walk with Frosty forever.

Eddie was an avid sports fan, who loved his Sundays watching sports, hanging and feasting with “the guys.” He was a great basketball player back in the day, and could sit for hours watching old games.

Eddie will likely be remembered for his sense of humor, such as his infamous “Dog Jaw” prank, and his exceptional ability to intentionally embarrass you at precisely the right moment. Without fail, he could always make us laugh.

Eddie was not just a jokester but was known for his kind and considerate spirit. Since he was a teenager, he made his living as a residential painter, and although he painted as a profession, he was extremely generous, sometimes to a fault. Eddie was known to see a room that would benefit from a fresh coat of paint, and the next day, he would be there with paint and brush in hand, occasionally painting just in exchange for a home cooked meal with a friend.

Another well-known fact about Eddie was how proud he was of his striking red hair. He was not shy in reminding, and even boasting about the fact that not many people had such gorgeous red hair. He even had the statistics to prove it!

Eddie was also smart. In addition to statistics on redheads, he was quick-witted about history, politics, and current events. You could often find him listening to sports or talk radio. He could go on and on discussing just about any subject, and was convincing and clear in helping others understand the topic of the day. The jokester that he was, Eddie might have dropped in a few bits of questionable material. In the end, as usual, we would all have a good laugh.

Eddie’s last wish is that his friends and family keep smiling, remember the good times, and know you were loved and appreciated.

A Celebration of Life for Edward will be held on June 9, 2023, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at King Park, Wellington Ave., Newport, RI.