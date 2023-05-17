Portsmouth, RI – Anne Jenkins, 73, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island and Port Charlotte, Florida, died on May 15, 2023 at home surrounded by family. She was the wife of Thomas Jenkins. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends.

Born in Newport, RI on February 25, 1950, she was the the daughter of Charles and Katherine (Palmer) Virion. As a young woman she worked at New England Telephone for several years. Tom and Anne married in 1973 and raised their family in Portsmouth. She returned to work and enjoyed a 25 year career at Portsmouth High School in the Administrative Offices.

Anne is survived by her husband, Thomas Jenkins; sons Scott Jenkins of Portsmouth and Thomas Jenkins and his wife Stephanie of Preston, Connecticut; grandsons Logan, Gavin and Talan Jenkins. She leaves her siblings Katherine Harrop of Newport, David Virion of Newport, Mary Sandlin of Portsmouth, and Joseph Virion and his wife Emma of Spring, Texas, and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Charles H. Virion, Jr. and the late Martha Watkins.

Anne loved spending time at her vacation home in Conway, New Hampshire. She enjoyed traveling with Tom and the “Peppermint Schnapps Gang” who are left with countless memories of their many adventures together.

After she and Tom retired, they spent winters in the Oak Hollow community of Port Charlotte, Florida. Anne loved watching sunsets on the beach, swimming in the pool, playing pickleball and the many gatherings with her friends. She also enjoyed her volunteer work with the Back Pack Kidz project.

Anne was known for kindness, loyalty, generosity, strength and courage. She will be remembered for her laughter, her love of life, and her devotion to her husband, sons and grandsons.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, May 19 from 4 PM – 7 PM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth. Funeral services will be on Saturday, May 20 at 10 AM at St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Churchyard, 324 East Main Road, Portsmouth.

Donations in her memory may be made to Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice (visitingnursehh.org), P.O. Box 690, Portsmouth, RI 02871 or to Back Pack Kidz,