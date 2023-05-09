Newport residents will be getting two hours of free daily parking at all metered spaces when the City’s new parking rates go into effect on July 1st.

In addition to allowing for two free hours at metered spots every day, the City of Newport shares today in a press release that the new parking program will also afford residents three free hours of parking per day at the City’s Mary Street Lot, which is located off Thames Street adjacent to Queen Anne Square.

In order to qualify for free parking, motorists are required to display a valid Residential Parking Sticker on their windshield and input their license plate number at either an on-street parking kiosk or the City’s Passport Parking App, available at www.CityofNewport.com/Parking.

Also effective July 1st, the City’s general hourly parking rates will be updated to range from $1.50 per hour along Washington Street and Long Wharf up to $2 per hour in areas of higher demand, including the City’s downtown core.

Meanwhile, on-street parking along Memorial Boulevard at Easton’s Beach, and at Narragansett Avenue near the entrance to the Cliff Walk will remain priced at $2 per hour.

More details about Newport’s parking options, including information about discounted employee rates for downtown employees and the City’s residential parking program, can be found online at www.CityofNewport.com/Parking.