Across Rhode Island, school systems are finding that the bond issues voters approved only a few months ago to build new, modern school buildings, are millions of dollars short of what they now expect the projects to cost. And so it is in Newport, where for months now educators have been trying to fill a gap between what voters approved a few years ago for a new Rogers High School and what it may cost.

As a result, Superintendent of Schools Collen Burns Jermain and her staff have been finding ways to trim the hundred-million-dollar school building budget, and to find additional funding to fill the gaps.

Superintendent Jermain joins WhatsUpNewp tomorrow (Wednesday) at 1:30 p.m. for her monthly visit, and we’ll focus on Rogers and efforts to close the financial gap.

We’ll also explore other pressing issues, not only in Newport, but issues that persist in school systems across the country – school safety, book banning, teacher shortages, and mental health.

Meanwhile, the superintendent has said recently that regionalization talks between Newport and Middletown were resuming. We’re looking for an update, as Middletown prepares for a nearly $200 million school bond this November that it expects will fund construction of a new combined middle – high school.

And as we approach the end of the school year, we’ll want to know how much progress has been closing the gap for the time lost to in person leaning during the pandemic, the graduation rate this year, and graduation plans for the class of 2023.

Watch the conversation live below as it happens or anytime afterward.