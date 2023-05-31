Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain provided the following weekly community update today.
More From What'sUpNewp
$7.9 million in grants from The Champlin Foundation will support 78 Rhode Island-based nonprofits
Save the Bay, Newport County YMCA, and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center are among grantees.Keep reading
What’s Up Interview: Sunny Jain of Red Baraat, playing FirstWorks Summer Beats concert July 23
Show part of annual summer series at Roger Williams Park in ProvidenceKeep reading
Adoptable Dog of the Week: Domino
“Domino is a gentle giant who’ll make a great running buddy, jogging partner or fetching friend for an active adopter”Keep reading
Local attractions will offer free admission for Newport County residents, hospitality employees June 10-12
For the first time since 2019, Newport County residents and employees of the hospitality industry are invited to visit 16 participating attractions in Newport and Bristol Counties from Saturday, June 10 through Monday, June 12.Keep reading
Here’s how the BankNewport 10 Miler will impact traffic on June 4
The BankNewport 10 Miler is a ten-mile run/walk that starts and finishes at Fort Adams State Park in Newport.Keep reading
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.