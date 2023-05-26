Newport Restaurant Group (NRG) has announced that its custom, bespoke gin has won a bronze medal in the 2023 American Distilling Institute’s (ADI) International Spirits Competition.

A collaboration between the Rhode Island Spirits and Shawn Westhoven, NRG’s beverage director, the 84-proof spirit, part of the Rhodium brand, was developed in 2021 and features a corn base infused with a variety of botanicals, including juniper, sweet orange peel, chamomile, lavender, lemon verbena, and rose and is seven times distilled, charcoal-filtered, kosher, and gluten-free. Judges at the competition said the gin had, “lots of juniper and pine notes…nice texture and body, flavor opens up well with some nice spice on finish.”

“We are thrilled to have our gin recognized by the ADI,” said Shawn Westhoven, Beverage Director, Newport Restaurant Group. “Developed to be both perfect for a Negroni and with nuance and flexibility for a wider range of cocktails, it’s been a favorite for our bartenders and guests alike.

Rhode Island Spirits is the home of Rhodium brand premium gins, vodkas, and liqueurs. The company is the brainchild and full-time occupation of Cathy Plourde & Kara Larson, who are the founders, owners, and distillers.

“We have long prided ourselves on developing relationships with farmers, fishermen, and other vendors who share our commitment to local and sustainable ingredients, and this collaboration with Rhode Island Spirits is a continuation of that work,” continued Westhoven. “We’re so grateful for their partnership.”

Tiki Negroni from ‘Bar Cino in Newport, featuring the bespoke rhodium gin, coconut campari, contratto rosso and island bitters

Additionally, Rhodium’s Coffee & Black Walnut Vodka was awarded a Silver Medal, which follows on the heels of a Silver medal from the New York World Spirits International Competition 2022.

“We are proud of all our medal winning spirits, but a nod from ADI is a particular feather in our cap,” said Kara Larson, Co-Owner, RI Spirits. “We are delighted to share this with the NRG team who gave us such a great challenge and hope that their customers continue to enjoy this unique collaboration.”

The American Distilling Institute is the world’s oldest and largest trade association dedicated to craft distilling. Founded in 2003, ADI has become a beacon for the craft distilling community – providing their global network of small-batch, independently-owned distillers with a go-to source for any information on their craft.

Every spirit entered in the American Distilling Institute’s International Spirits Competition (ADI ISC) is tasted and evaluated blind by an expert panel of spirit judges who are only given enough information to properly judge the spirit without identifying the producer or the specific spirit.